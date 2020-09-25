Azerbaijan joins Kiev's Ethno Cultural Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at Kiev's Ethno Cultural Festival. The event gathered representatives of various nationalities living in Ukraine.

National pavilion featured traditional carpets, clothes, books, musical instruments and colorful paintings, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

The pavilion was organized with the support of the United Diaspora of Ukraine Azerbaijanis (UDUA).

The design of the pavilion, samples of national music, dance and delicious Azerbaijani cuisine left no one indifferent.

At the festival, the ensemble "Caucasus" led by Nijat Mirzayev thrilled the audience with national dances. Moreover, Azerbaijani artist Asgar Javadov gave a master class as part of the festival.

The head of UDUA Hikmet Javadov said that the artist has done a great job in the design of ancient and modern images of Baku.

"We thank everyone who contributed this event, especially Askar Javadov and Nijat Mirzayev. In our opinion, the Azerbaijani Diaspora was represented in this festival at a high level," Javadov said.



