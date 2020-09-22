State Musical Theater opens its new season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater has opened its 111th season. The theater started its new season with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Husband and Wife" musical comedy.

The comedy brought together People's Artists Ilham Namig Kamal, Afag Bashirgizi, Fatma Mahmudova, Honored Artist Nakhida Orudzheva, actors Moile Mirzaliyev, Guljahan Salamova, Agakhan Sharifov, Elkhan Ismayilov, Alimammad Novruzov, Ruslan Mursalov, others. The play was presented virtually amid quarantine rules.

Before the opening of the new theatrical season, the theater director, Honored Art worker Aligismet Lalayev congratulated the viewers with National Music Day. He stressed that the theater is planning to presented other works of prominent composer such as "If Not That One, Then This One", "The Cloth Peddler", etc.

It should be noted that it has become a good tradition for the theater to open each new season with the musical comedy "Husband and Wife". This production is one of the most successful and beloved by all theater lovers. The musical comedy was successfully presented abroad.

The musical comedy was staged by Yusif Alakbarov, Honored Art Worker Nazim Hajialibayov, conductor - Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev, production designer - Honored Artist Eldar Gurbanov, choreographers, Honored Artists Zakir Aghayev and Elena Aghayeva, choirmaster - Honored Artist, accompanist - Fidan Babayeva.







