Country's TOP 12 films named in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

KinoPoisk has named Azerbaijan's Top 12 films much beloved by cinema lovers. The list includes such works as Rasim Ojagov's drama "Tahmina" (1993), Emil Guliyev's film "Curtain" (2016), Ramiz Fataliev's comedy "Mehelle" (2003).

Moreover, Vagif Mustafayev's "All for the Better" (1997), Ilham Gasimov's "Mehelle in Moscow" (2004), Fikrat Aliyev's melodrana "Dream" (2001), Rasim Ojagov's "Istanbul Story" (1995), Elchin Musaoghlu's drama "40th door", Jeyhun Mirzoyev's "Shout" (1993), Sergei Pikalov's "The Last" ( 2014), Namig Agyayev's "Interpapa" ( 2006) and Ramiz Fataliyev's "The Fate of the Sovereign" (2008) are also in the list.

KinoPoisk is a Russian online database of information related to films, TV shows including cast, production team, biographies, plot summaries, ratings, and reviews. Since 2018, subscription video on demand streaming service with several thousand films, TV series, cartoons, including premieres and exclusive ones, has also been available.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The draft "Concept for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" was prepared in accordance with the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev "On Some Measures for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" dated March 1, 2019, which envisages reforms in all areas of cinema.