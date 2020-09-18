Young talents celebrate National Music Day

By Laman Ismayiova

On September 18, Azerbaijan celebrates National Music Day. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The tradition was laid by Maestro Niyazi who used to celebrate this day each year after the composer's death.

Spectacular gala concerts, the music festival named after eminent composer and other cultural events are being held across the country as part of the celebration.

PARLAQ Public Union, Museum.az, Opera singers of Azerbaijan and Musical Azerbaijan projects have released a joint video in honor of the 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The music video brought together talented pianists Vurgun Valikov, Tofig Shikhiyev; musicologist Ruzgar Ahmadzade; trumpeter Israfil Rasulov; opera singers Atesh Garayev, Maharram Huseynov; clarinetist Mammad Rajabli; conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov; violinist Jeyla Seidova; balaban performer Nijat Masimov; kamancha performer Huseyn Naghiyev; composer Ilaha Qismat; vocalists Riad Agha and Iskandar Hasanzade.

Wishing all the musicians and everybody who loves music a very happy National Music Day!

PARLAQ Public Union encourages young people with exceptional abilities to fully express themselves and contribute to the country's cultural life.

The main purpose of the PARLAQ Public Union is to achieve positive results in supporting ideas and initiatives of young people as well as to promote their joint activities.

Musical Azerbaijan provides insight into the world of classical music. The page covers country's top music events.

Through its activities, Opera singers of Azerbaijan promotes the country's opera art. It also highlights the achievements of Azerbaijan's young talents.

Museum.az offers a wonderful journey to Azerbaijan's best museums. The website provides the latest news about museum field.

The video was shot by Black and Black studio, Hasan Seidbayli and Faraj Seyidbeyli.



