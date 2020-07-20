Azerbaijan State Art Gallery holds virtual art projects

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery implements a series of virtual projects through social media accounts for art lovers to spend their leisure time at home interesting and productive.

The gallery's projects under the hashtag bir?s?r, live broadcasts with artists and virtual exhibitions are met with great interest among art lovers.

The Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has also launched a new "ARTAP " project.

The next innovation of the gallery is the first art-themed online knowledge contest "+ 5C".

You can join, participate or watch new virtual projects through the social media accounts of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.