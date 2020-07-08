"De la literature" shares story by national writer

By Azernews





"Ice Statue", a story in Spanish translation by Azerbaijan’s prominent writer Anvar Mammadkhanli has been posted on the frequently visited "De la literature" Facebook page, based in Colombia.

This initiative was held within Azerbaijan State Translation Center's project - Azerbaijani Literature in a Virtual World, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani literature worldwide.

"De la literature" also provided insight into the writer's personal life and his creativity.

Anvar Mammadkhanli was part of a generation of talented writers distinguished on the literary scene for their unique works.

In 1939, critic Mikayil Rzaguluzade described the young writer as the founder of lyrical, psychological and emotional prose in Azerbaijan. Forty-five years later, another critic, Professor Abbas Zamanov, dubbed him the "poet of prose".

Through his characters, the writer draws the reader into the struggle for justice.

His characters are modern thinkers for their time, sensitive, with a sense of responsibility and duty to society.

His first collection of stories "Baku Nights" (1935) was a combination of realism and romanticism.

Over the forty years, "Baku Nights" and the stories "Sevinj" and "My Mother's Death" were included into the school textbooks in Azerbaijan.



