Azanfilm Studio produces new cartoon [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azanfilm Studio has completed the shootings of the first part of multi-animated film "Tiq-Tiq and friends looking for miracles".

The animation tells about Tiq-Tiq`s journey around Azerbaijan`s southern region, iron tree growing there and much more.

Shot by the order of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the animation aims at educating young viewers.

The film`s soundtrack was also released on the studio`s YouTube channel.

The director and scriptwriter of the film is Sultan Abbasbayli, composer - Azer Gadzhiaskerli, sound designer-Mehman Nadirov, producer - Mansur Shafiyev.

Azanfilm regularly produces animated films under the Ministry of Culture. Over the past years, the studio has produced about 50 works, which have been successfully shown in many countries and won awards at festivals.

In the 90s, about 19 cartoons were made under the Azanfilm brand. The animation films like “Once Upon a Time” (directed by V.Talibov), Ithaf (directed by Sh. Najafzadeh), Oda (directed by V.Talibov, R.Ismayilov), “Beautiful Fatma”, “Caravan” (directed by N.Mammadov) and other works are among them.



