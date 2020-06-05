Azerbaijani filmmakers shot new film

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers have shot a new film dedicated to Nagorno-Karabakh War, the Ministry of Culture reported.

Co-produced by OB Film and Epic Production, the film "Key" tells the story of a man who lost the keys to the house located on the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians. These keys were his last hope and symbol of his home ...

Screenwriter and director of the film is Elshad Elsever, artistic director-Yusif Sheikhov, cameraman-Javid Delee, art director Arif Niftiyev, producers-Senur Akhadov, Metin Alakbarli and Orkhan Behbiddir.

The film cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Rasim Jafar, Reikhan Jafar, Huseyn Iskandarov, Yusif Sheikhov, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Arif Karimov, Rovshan Aghayev, Nariman Garayev, Ramiz Abbasov, Behbud Hajiyev, Eldar Jabrayilov and others.



