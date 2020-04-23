TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Enjoy magnificent countryside atmosphere!

23 April 2020 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova 

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a new virtual exhibition, inspired by magnificent countryside atmosphere. 

The exhibition features nearly 50 art works by prominent Azerbaijani artists, including Sattar Bahlulzade, Togrul Narimanbayov, Rasim Babayev, Davud Kazimov, Asaf Jafarov, Latif Feyzullayev, Tair Salahov, Elmira Shakhtakhtinskaya, and others as part of "Evd? qal, qalib g?l" (Stay at home and win) action. 

The paintings aroused great interest among art connoisseurs.

Earlier, the State Art Gallery presented two virtual exhibitions, reflecting  the life of artists and cozy home atmosphere. 

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook.


























URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/193183.html

Print version

Views: 159

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also