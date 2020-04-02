Azerbaijani Carpet Museum holds online lecture

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has organized online lecture on book “Pazyryk carpet. The World of Symbols”.

During the lecture, the author of the book, famous carpet artist, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts Mammadhuseyn Huseynov provided insight into the publication.The lecture was met with great interest among viewers.

For more information, please visit the museum`s Facebook page.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.