Take a virtual tour to National Art Museum!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum will be closed for visits until March 27, 2020 amid coronavirus spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Several countries are currently working on a vaccine against the new virus.

National Museum of Art invites everyone to go on an exciting tour and see its unique collection without leaving home, after downloading the special apps: App Store, Google Play.

Founded in 1937, the museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

The museum collection covers a vast span of time: archaeological vessels date from the 6-4 millennia B.C., which were discover on the territory of the different regions of Azerbaijan such as Khanlar, Mingechaur and others, ceramics of the Middle Ages, bronze and copper wares of the 11th-19th cc., unique ancient carpets, jewelry, executing in the different techniques are kept in the museum.

Moreover, art lovers can enjoy the examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.Seven of the rooms in the first building feature European art, and ten rooms feature Russian art.

Art works of Italian (Guercino, Leandro Bassano, Francesco Solimena, Lorenzo Bartolini), French (Jules Dupré, Gaspard Dughet, Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret, Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant), Dutch/Flemish (Frans Hals, Michiel Jansz van Mierevelt, Adriaen Brouwer, Adriaen van Ostade, Justus Sustermans, Pieter Claesz), German (Johann Heinrich Roos, Friedrich August von Kaulbach) and Polish (Jan Styka) painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tair Salakhov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbekov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbekov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.