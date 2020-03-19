Jazz music through eyes of Azerbaijani artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For many decades, jazz has been fascinating people all over the world. With its charming sounds, this music style leaves no one indifferent.

Inspired by great musicians, Vugar Ali uses bright colors and shapes to reflect jazz music through art.

In his interview with Azernews, famous artist revealed his art secrets and passion for art jazz music.

Chasing Dreams

Vugar Ali has been drawing since a very young age. He inherited his father's devotion to art.

However, the things have turned out quite differently. Many years passed and the artist's father chose another profession. Despite all challenges, Vugar Ali made his father`s elusive dream come true.

Vugar Ali was engaged in drawing at the Palace of Culture and Visual Arts in Zagulba and other institutions. During this time, he met with Mesume Aghayeva, who played an invaluable role in the life of the artist.

In 1991, the artist entered the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, where he studied at the Faculty of Industrial Graphics.

As a student, Vugar Ali participated in various exhibitions. His first solo exhibition was held in 1985 at the Palace of Pioneers.

In addition to studying, Vugar also attended the lectures of the famous scientist crystallographer Khudu Mammadov, who drew parallels between the shape of crystals and carpet patterns. All these lectures impressed the artist.

Jazz Legend

Musical theme takes a special place in the art of Vugar Ali. Through his art, the artist perfectly expressed all richness of jazz music.

His art is inextricably linked with Azerbaijani jazz legend Vagif Mustafazade, who was born on the same day with the artist. Each year, the artist pays tribute to jazz man on March 16.

As a child, Vugar Ali often played the piano imitating the jazz musician. The artist was fascinated by his unique performance and charisma.

Music through eyes of the artist

Speaking about his passion for jazz music, Vugar Ali also noted his solo exhibition, organized in 2016 as part of the International Jazz Festival.

The exhibition featured the portraits of Azerbaijani and foreign jazzmen of different generations - Emma Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Rafig Babayev, Parviz Rustambayov, Vagif Mustafazade, ?sfar Sarabskiy and others.

His next exhibition "The Rhythms of Colors" displayed more than 50 paintings inspired by jazz music. The event took place at Baku Museum Center, bringing together public and art figures.

Presently, Vugar Ali is working on new paintings. The artist plans to further delight art lovers with his colorful art works.







