Varis Yolchuyev joins worldwide association of writers

Famous writer and journalist Varis Yolchuyev has been elected as a member of PEN International, worldwide association of writers.

Varis Yolchuyev is a member of the Russian Writers Union. He is a winner of Azerbaijan Higher Literary Award "Golden Word", International Prize for Literature in Moscow in 2016 and many other prestigious international awards.

In 2004, he was appointed as editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijan Publishing House. He also worked as director of the Department of Periodical Publications and Sociological Studies at Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV).

His famous works include "I believe you", 'Last letter", "Triangle", "Metamorphosis. "The Story of one night" and others.

Founded in London in 1921, PEN International promotes literature and intellectual co-operation among writers everywhere.

Its name was conceived as an acronym: "Poets, Essayists, Novelists" (later broadened to "Poets, Playwrights, Editors, Essayists, Novelists").

Following World War Two, as the notion of an executive developed, PEN became known as International PEN, comprising a growing number of Centers around the world.

In 2010, as part of a general rebranding, the organisation was renamed PEN International.