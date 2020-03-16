Rufat Ismayil to present fashion collection in London

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer Rufat Ismayil will present his Autumn-Winter 2020/2021 collection in London on April 15.

The fashion collection features such fabrics as crepe, silk and chiffon, as well as semiprecious stones.

The collection was first presented recently at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. As part of the presentation in London, a project dedicated to the Azerbaijani fashion industry will also be presented.

The collection will also be showcased in Dubai.

Rufat Ismayil is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of AFFFAIR brand. He is involved in the collection design and leads the innovative and creative lab of the garment production line.

As a teenager he started modeling for fashion houses, which brought him the title of Best Model of Azerbaijan in 2000. He continued working as a model for major names such as Paco Rabanne and Valentine Yudashkin.

Soon his passion for fashion shifted from modeling to creating his own looks. Rufat Ismayil decided to move to Istanbul to launch his own label.

Rufat Ismayil presented his unique collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries. His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

In 2019, his fashion collection was successfully presented at New York Fashion Week. While creating these looks, the designer used chiffon, silk and other fabrics reminding the khari bulbul flower, the symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Stunning gowns of the national designer were highly appreciated by fashionistas.

