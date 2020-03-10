Baku hosts Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 audition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The casting for Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 has been held in Baku.

Top Model Azerbaijan is held for the second year in a row. This year, the is open for little models.

Participants are selected by jury member, which include opera singer Latifa Soyuoz, Best Model of Azerbaijan 2004 Ilgar Aliyev, stylist Gusik Simon, fitness trainer Shams Javadova, Kids model Sultan Gumbatzade and others.

Notably, last year winners Nigar Mammadzadeh and Murad Sultan took part in prestigious Versace fashion show, Azerbaijan Fashion Week and Boutiques Fashion Day and other fashion events. The project is headed by Novruz ?smayil.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az. Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







