Azerbaijani dancer inspires young people

Sometimes even a small act of kindness can change someone's life forever. Any act of kindness - no matter how big or small - can make a difference, especially when done intentionally.

For Farid Kazakov, nothing can be compared to smiles on kids' faces. Famous dancer has delighted young viewers with unique charity project, aimed at creative education of orphans and children with disabilities.

"Many children have never been to the theater and did not see dance art. I decided to give them a chance and show them the whole dance world, creating my new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan". The project features art program which includes open master class, where I show the daily exercise of a ballet dancer," he told Azernews.

During creative meetings, Farid Kazakov also performed multi-genre concert program, consisting of classic, modern, gymnastic performances. A series of events were followed by the press conference. All participants perceived autographs with heart touching wishes.

Famous dancer has already presented charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

On weekends, Yaradan Creative Union holds psychological trainings, creative meetings and other events in Crystal Hall.

Each meeting left unforgettable feelings in the heart of the ancer, who had never spared time and effort on his young spectators.

In 2019, Farid successfully presented his charity project "Create Yourself " at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Baku Youth Center, Russian Information and Cultural Center as well as in Moscow.

"I decided to take everything into my own hands. I attracted my students to this project and started bringing my plan to life. Sometimes it is not easy, but I have always been driven by an incredible desire to share dance art with kids!," he admits.

For the dancer these are the most loyal spectators. In May, all kids will be among honorable guests of his new one-man show.

Moreover, the dancer is now working on Gymnastics and Dance Festival to be held in Moscow this March.

"As long as God gives me strength and health, I will always delight them with my art, by inviting them to my projects! Their openness and love is a true manifestation of real, human feelings and emotions!," he concluded.








