Enjoy romantic jazz music on Women's Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

On International Women's Day, International Mugham Center invites you to enjoy romantic jazz music with Ronald Baker.

American jazzman will please the audience with beautiful instrumental and vocal improvisations.

The musician’s incredible energy won't leave anyone indifferent.

Ronald Baker is known worldwide as a talented trumpet player and singer. He has performed in a number of great European festivals like the Festival de Jazz de Montreal, New Jersey Jazz Festival, Jazz in Marciac, Montreux Jazz Festival, Festival de Jazz en Touraine, Festival Django Reinhardt, Festival Jazzellerault, La Coursive scène nationale de La Rochelle, Festival de Jazz d’Orléans, Festival Jazz de Montpellier, Festival de Jazz de San Javier, Terrassa Jazz Festival and many others.

The musician has become one of the most sought after trumpet players in France. His music style has often been compared to Roy Eldridge, Miles Davis or Chet Baker.

Baker created his own splendid quintet in 1996, releasing seven albums.