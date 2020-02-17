Colorful graphic works thrill art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Graphic works by talented artist Zarnaz Imanzadeh has been displayed at Yeni Gallery Art Center.

The gallery hall was filled with art lovers wishing to view artist's vibrant paintings.

Zarnaz Imanzadeh is a member of the Azerbaijan Architects Union. She is engaged in scientific work. In her free time, Imanzadeh make small sketches by computer.

"Elchin Aliyev, my good friend, Ph.D. in art criticism, helped me with the preparation of the exhibition. He saw my works and advised me to hold exhibition", she told Trend Life.

Her graphic works are inspired by nature, dreams, fantasies and Azerbaijani carpet weaving art. In her paintings, the artist brilliantly reflected all the richness of national carpets.

Furthermore, director of Yeni Gallery Rafael Gulmammadl noted that after a long break, Yeni Gallery opens the exhibition season.

In his speech, Elchin Aliyev stressed the importance of graphic works displayed at the exhibition. He said that the exhibitor featured modern art forms.

Director of the Institute of Architecture and Art, professor Ertegin Salamzadeh, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Architects Union Farhad Mollazade, Honored Artist, professor Kubra Aliyeva and others highly appreciated the creative work of Zarnaz Imanzade.

Imanzadeh graduated from the State University of Architecture and Construction, after which she became a researcher at the Institute of Architecture and Art. Apart from scientific activity, Imanzadeh is engaged in design and visual arts.

The exhibition was highly appreciated by art lovers.







