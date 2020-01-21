Holiday charity fair wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Nargis Fund hosted another charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" from December 1, 2019 to January 13, 2020.

Following the fair’s tradition, all the funds raised from the fair will be transferred to the treatment and surgeries of children who applied to Nargis Fund for help. The honored and beloved guests of the fair were children from orphanages and boarding schools.

The sum collected directly from the organization of the 2019/20 fair amounted to 401,459 AZN.

"On behalf of our children, their families, as well as the staff of the Nargis Foundation, we want to sincerely thank the sponsors, participants, and also all the guests of our charity fair! Thanks to you and your support, many families have regained happiness - the happiness of seeing their child healthy. All detailed information, as well as invoices from the hospital, fund transfers, are provided on nargisfund.com, "the Nargis Foundation said in a statement.

Nargis Fund was created in 2012 by the editor-in-chief of the Nargis magazine, Ulviyya Mahmudova and began its activities in 2013. It was the start of a good tradition of holding annual charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart".

Since then, the Fund organized and held a number of charity projects including providing financial support to the families and children in need.



