World-famous musicians amaze music lovers in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musicians Michael Guttman (violin) and Olga Domnina (piano) have performed at International Mugham Center.

At the concert, the audience enjoyed various music styles from jazz to classics, Trend Life reported.

The musicians brilliantly performed works of such prominent composers as Benjamin Britten, Karol Szymanowski and Astor Piazzolla. The concert was greeted with a thunder of applause.

Speaking about Baku, Michael Guttman noted that it is not his first visit to Azerbaijan's capital.

The violinist spoke about his participation in the Gabala International Music Festival and the Mstislav Rostropovich International Festival in Baku, adding that he was very pleased to perform on such a beautiful stage at the International Mugham Center.

Olga Domnina emphasized that every time she comes to Azerbaijan, she is filled with a sense of joy, the source of which is a great love for this country.

Michael Guttman is an eminent violin soloist who plays a 1735 Guarneri violin.

The musician was described by the press as the "Chagall of violinists".

He has performed in halls such as London’s Barbican Centre, New York’s Avery Fisher Hall, Paris’s Salle Pleyel, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and Tokyo’s Bunko Kaikan.

The musician collaborated with the late conductor and composer Lukas Foss at the Music Festival of the Hamptons, a relationship which initiated his conducting career.

Olga Domnina has performed solo concerts in the Rachmaninov Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Politeama Theater in Palermo and the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

The pianist has shared the stage with such famous musicians as violinists Viktor Tretyakov and Julian Rachlin, viola player Paul Silverthorn and cellist Thomas Carroll.

Notably, the project "Pearls of Classical Music" is a project of the International Mugham Center aimed at promoting of cultural heritage.

A series of events are being held as part of the initiative. The project is of great interest among classical music lovers and invariably attracts a large audience.