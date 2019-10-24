FREEDOMS TRIO wows audience at Baku Jazz Festival 2019

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Three world artists have performed at Baku Jazz Festival 2019, wowing spectators with their music.

FREEDOMS TRIO is a world jazz rock group based in Stockholm.The music band is led by Norwegian guitarist Steinar Aadnekvam together with Brazilian bassist Rubem Farias and Mozambican drummer/singer Deodato Siquir.

Three musicians from three continents. Three world artists on their respective instruments. FREEDOMS TRIO serves as an outstanding example of the unifying force of music.

Since the release of the album "Freedoms Trio" (Losen Records 2016), the band has had considerable success and have performed more than 100 shows at clubs and festivals across Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

Jazztimes magazine calls the group's live show "Astonishing" referring to the groups "rare quality of musicianship".

FREEDOMS TRIO totally captivated the audience at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

