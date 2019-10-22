"I am Jazzman!" contest wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third stage of International contest of young performers "I am Jazzman!" has finished.

The project was organized as part of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 to discover young talents who love jazz music.

The competition served as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The first place winner will receive a cash prize-$ 1,000, while the second and third place holders will get $500 and $200. In addition, the best three singers will be awarded with diplomas.

The winners will be announced at a gala concert to be held at International Mugham Center on October 22. The contest is curated by jazz singer Elnara Hasanli.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz. At the festival, music lovers have a chance to enjoy a wide range of music styles and take part in numerous events, including seminars, workshops, contests, art and photo exhibitions, jam sessions, jazz film days and spectacular concerts with the participation of the world-famous musicians.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.











