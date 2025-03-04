Baku Engineering University and North Kazakhstan University expand cooperation

A delegation from Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University, led by rector Yerbol Issakayev, visited Baku Engineering University (BEU) to discuss expanding academic collaboration, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, BEU rector Yagub Piriyev emphasized the centuries-old friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, highlighting the development of political, economic, and cultural ties under the leadership of both countries’ presidents. He also noted the positive results of existing cooperation in science and education.

Piriyev provided insights into BEU’s academic structure, which integrates teaching and research, and showcased the modern laboratories and innovations introduced at the university. He further elaborated on BEU’s rising position in international rankings and its successful collaborations with foreign universities, particularly the dual diploma program with INHA University of South Korea.

In response, rector Yerbol Issakayev reiterated the strong historical ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, expressing interest in expanding academic cooperation. He highlighted the multidisciplinary strengths of North Kazakhstan University and proposed joint projects and academic exchanges with BEU.

The discussions focused on potential research collaborations, faculty and student exchanges, and innovative teaching methods. Both sides also explored the possibility of formalizing their partnership through an official agreement.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh delegation toured BEU’s state-of-the-art auditoriums, laboratories, and Technopark, gaining firsthand insight into the university’s technological and research capabilities.