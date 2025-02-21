Azerbaijan Railways ensures passenger safety amid adverse weather

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is implementing necessary measures to ensure the safe movement of passengers at train stations, terminals, and stops during snowy and stormy weather conditions.

Baku Railway Station is regularly cleared of snow. Salt is spread across the platforms, and special anti-slip coatings are applied to walkways to prevent accidents caused by slippery surfaces.

Similar safety measures are also being carried out at other stations and stops throughout the country.

ADY has urged passengers to remain vigilant, follow safety rules, and adhere to guidelines. The railway company wishes all travelers safe journeys.