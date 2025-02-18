Shah Deniz Compression Platform to be Azerbaijan's 1st unmanned facility

By Nazrin Abdul



The Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) platform will be Azerbaijan's first unmanned platform, unlike the other nine platforms.

Azernews reports that Elshad Maharramli, project manager, shared this information during a public meeting on the Environmental and Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (ESIA) draft for the Shah Deniz Compression project.

He emphasized that this innovative platform would reduce costs and incorporate new technologies. Workers will visit twice a year, spending 15 days each time performing technical maintenance. They will arrive by ship, as helicopter access is not planned.

To reduce the risk of ship collisions, a 500-meter exclusion zone has been established around the platform. The project also includes connecting the compressed gas to existing pipelines and sending it to the Sangachal terminal.