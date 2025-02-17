TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan and IsDB discuss expanding cooperation in Islamic finance

17 February 2025 [12:21] - TODAY.AZ
By Akbar Novruz

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) held discussions on strengthening cooperation in Islamic finance and sukuk issuance.

The talks occurred during a meeting between IsDB President Mohammed Al Jasser and CBA President Taleh Kazimov.

Al Jasser reaffirmed the IsDB’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan through capacity building and technical assistance to enhance its Islamic finance framework. He also praised Azerbaijan’s investments in the bank’s sukuk and encouraged continued participation in upcoming issuances.

