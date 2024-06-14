TODAY.AZ / Business

Volume of Azerbaijani gas plans for export to Greece reveales

13 June 2024 [17:50] - TODAY.AZ

By the end of 2024, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece, Azernews reports that this was stated by Minister Parviz Shahbazov at the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece, held today.

According to him, last year, approximately 18% of Greece's gas demand was supplied thanks to Azerbaijan's "blue fuel."

P. Shahbazov stated that out of the 36.8 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to Europe over 3.5 years, more than 3.6 billion cubic meters, or over 10%, went to Greece.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/249535.html

Print version

Views: 332

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also