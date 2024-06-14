Volume of Azerbaijani gas plans for export to Greece reveales

By the end of 2024, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece, Azernews reports that this was stated by Minister Parviz Shahbazov at the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece, held today.

According to him, last year, approximately 18% of Greece's gas demand was supplied thanks to Azerbaijan's "blue fuel."

P. Shahbazov stated that out of the 36.8 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to Europe over 3.5 years, more than 3.6 billion cubic meters, or over 10%, went to Greece.