UN allocates tens of millions for joint activities with Azerbaijan: Coordinator

Ulviyya Shahin

COP29 can serve as an important platform for Azerbaijan's promotion of the 18th National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project in the international community, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

"Through COP29, we aim to disseminate information to a wider range of stakeholders regarding projects focused on achieving "net zero emissions" in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions. However, the persistent threat of landmines in these areas not only jeopardises lives but also hampers economic recovery efforts. These mines exert significant pressure on the ecological balance of the entire region. Hence, it's no coincidence that Azerbaijan has initiated efforts to include mine clearance as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal by 2030 on the UN agenda. Furthermore, COP29 can serve as a crucial platform to advocate for Azerbaijan's 18th national SDG project within the international community," he said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the centre of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.