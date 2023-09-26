M2 Pro and M2 Max: the most powerful and energy-efficient chips for professional notebooks - iSpace.az

iSpace - is the only sales center with Apple Premium Reseller status in the Republic of Azerbaijan.





M2 Pro and M2 Max: the most powerful and energy-efficient chips for professional notebooks.





For those who buy a computer for serious work, its power, speed, and autonomy are extremely important. In short, the new Apple MacBook Pro M2s are unmatched. Processors (systems on a chip) M2 Pro and M2 Max are built based on the second-generation 5 nm process technology.





Let's briefly look at the main features of the chips:





• M2 Pro includes 40 billion transistors and a single memory bandwidth of 200 GB per second. Up to 32 GB of integrated Low Latency Memory is available. According to Apple, the M2 Max is 20% faster than its predecessor in the M2 Pro M1 Pro in multi-threaded mode: it consists of 67 billion transistors and a single memory bandwidth of 400 GB per second. The combined Low Latency Memory is up to 96 GB.





• Graphics processors are up to 19 cores in the M2 Pro, which is 3 cores more than the M1 Pro. M2 Max is up to 38 cores.





• An improved 16-core neural engine powers both chips. It is 40% faster than the previous generation M1 and performs 15.8 trillion operations per second.





• New video signal processor.





MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches: all the changes here





All significant innovations are hidden inside. Externally, the Mac has remained almost the same: a monolithic aluminium body, a miniature frame around the screen and a special place for the camera. Looks great.





Features of MacBook with M2 Pro





The computer is equipped with a 10- or 12-core CPU. Eight of them are high-performance, and four are high-productivity. Compared to the M1 Pro generation, the performance has increased by 20%.





The combined memory bandwidth capacity is twice that of the M2: 200 GB per second. Its volume is up to 32 GB: you can create large projects and run several "heavy" programs simultaneously.





Our stores offer all Mac computers, iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, accessories, and software. iSpace is the center of Apple in Azerbaijan. You can visit it whenever you want and get answers to your questions and professional advice.