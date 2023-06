By Azernews

Rena Murshud

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz Joint-Stock Company have signed a Protocol of Intentions on Trade and Logistics of Oil, Oil Products, Petrochemicals and Gas Chemicals, Azernews reports.

The protocol was signed following talks in Baku between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Bakhodirjon Sidigov.

Also SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote about it on his twitter page.