Azerbaijan's Azexport.az & Turkish ODS Consulting Group eye joint projects

Representatives of the portal Azexport.az under Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and the representatives of a Turkish company ODS Consulting Group held a meeting, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azexport.az, the head of the portal Aykhan Gadashov made a presentation on the services provided by the portal. Later, representatives of ODS Consulting Group Teoman Engin and P?nar Seckin shared information about the services of the organization they represent.

The meeting discussed directions of mutual cooperation, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint projects.

It is of note that ODS Consulting Group has been operating since 2008. The company provides consulting services in areas such as manufacturing, logistics, corporate management, and international trade.