'One Window' Export Support Center organizes meeting with entrepreneurs

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

A business dialogue was held between Azerbaijan Berry Producers and Exporters Association and Kapital Bank within the framework of the "Private sector development project" organized by the One Window Export Support Center of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports, citing CAERC.

According to the information received from CAERC, the meeting was organized to support agrarian entrepreneurship and increase access to financial resources, berry producers and exporters and to inform them about banking products.

Nijat Hajizade, the department head of CAERC, delivered an opening speech and emphasized the importance of trade and financial instruments for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports.

He also gave information about the position of agricultural and agro-industrial products in non-oil exports in 2022 and shared his views on the activity of using bank products by farmers representing that field.

At the meeting, financing of trade operations by "Kapital Bank" OJSC, advance payments during export, letters of credit, factoring, guarantees, credit products, loans for export activities, etc. entrepreneurs were informed.

The main part of the event was dedicated to answering farmers' questions, and in turn, the farmers' questions about bank instruments and customs procedures supporting export were answered interactively.