Russia discloses number of Azerbaijani ships to pass through Volga-Don Canal

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The government of the Russian Federation has allowed the movement of 17 ships of "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping" CJSC (ASCO) through the Volga-Don shipping channel to Rostov-Don and in the opposite direction during the navigation period of 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the news received from ASCO, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on this.

It was mentioned in the order that the ships sailing under the flag of Azerbaijan, "Garadagh", "Teymur Ahmadov", "Maestro Niyazi", "Gafur Mammadov", "Uzeyir Hajibeyli", "Natevan", "Rasul Reza", "Huseyn Javid", "General Aslanov", "Shair Sabir", "Shair Vagif", "Mahmud Rahimov", "Ganja", "Professor Aziz Aliyev", "Lachin", "Kalbajar", "Akademik Khoshbat Yusifzade," from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea through the inland waterways of the Russian Federation and multiple crossings for the purpose of transit in the opposite direction are allowed.

Ships will undergo border, customs, federal state sanitary-epidemiological, quarantine, phytosanitary, and veterinary control at the exit points from the state border of the Russian Federation established for foreign ships in open sea ports.