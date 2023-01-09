Azerbaijan in top 10 of most-visited countries by Russians in 2022

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is in fifth place among the countries most visited by Russians in 2022, Azernews reports.

Moreover, compared to previous years, there was an increase in tourist flow from Russia to Kazakhstan (fivefold) and Tajikistan (fourfold).

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in the non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.