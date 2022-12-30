Azerbaijan, Siemens Energy discuss energy cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources and German Siemens Energy company have discussed opportunities for energy cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Agency Director Javid Abdullayev and Siemens Energy representative Yashar Musayev.

During the meeting, Javid Abdullayev spoke about the projects being implemented in the renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan. Moreover, he spoke about the use of hydrogen energy, the agreements signed with international companies in this direction, and the possibilities of using the high potential of offshore wind energy in the country for green hydrogen production.

Further, Yashar Musayev spoke about the production of green hydrogen in the world, methods of its obtaining it in industry, and technologies that are planned to be implemented in this direction.