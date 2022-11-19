Azerbaijan, Georgia have successful investment co-op – minister

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Georgia have successful investment cooperation, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic ties, Trend reports.

Nabiyev said that for the first nine months of 2022, Azerbaijan invested $3.4 billion in Georgia, while the latter invested $260 million in Azerbaijan.

According to the minister, nearly 3,200 Azerbaijani companies are currently registered in Georgia and over 700 Georgian companies operate in various fields of Azerbaijan.

"SOCAR's successful activity in Georgia further reinforces our economic partnership," Nabiyev added.

He outlined considerable opportunities for expanding the economic agenda and stressed Azerbaijan's readiness to make joint efforts in this regard.