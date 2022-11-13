Azerbaijan's Royal Bank auctions off real estate

By Trend

The real estate of Azerbaijan's Royal Bank, which is in the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on November 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A residential premise of ??81.32 square meters, located at Apt. 62, Rasim Imanov Str. 4, Buzovna settlement, Khazar district of Baku, is put up for auction. The starting price will amount to 32,000 manat ($18,826).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.