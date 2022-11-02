Azerbaijan, IFC discuss joint co-op in public-private partnership sector

|
By Azernews
By Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed joint cooperation in the public-private partnership sector, Azernews reports.
The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and International Finance Corporation in Azerbaijan representative Aliya Azimova and IFC's expert on public-private partnership Philip Drapak.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the opportunities for financing projects in the mentioned sector with the participation of SMBs.
Azerbaijan became a member of the IFC in 1995. Since then, IFC has implemented a range of advisory projects aimed at encouraging private sector growth and provided $250 million for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.