Baku, Bern mull opportunities for ties expansion between business structures

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed opportunities for expanding relations between business structures of both countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Swiss Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre.

During the visit, they also discussed the expected visit of a delegation to Geneva with the support of the agency.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.