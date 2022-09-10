Azerbaijan, Iran eye int'l transport, transit corridors

By Sabina Mammadli

Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi discussed international transport and transit corridors running through Azerbaijan and Iran.

Nabiyev wrote about it on his Facebook page.

"We went over the establishment of a new road transport infrastructure in the inter-state border areas, as well as the efforts to be taken in this regard. Moreover, we talked about the construction of a highway bridge across Iran, linking the East Zangazur economic region and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the road bridge over the Astarachay river between the two countries," Nabiyev wrote.

As reported earlier, the Iranian minister arrived in Baku to attend a trilateral meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani-Iran Working Group on the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides have signed the Baku Declaration on the development of the mentioned international transport corridor.

The foundation of the International North-South Transport Corridor was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.

The purpose of creating a corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo from India to Russia, as well as to northern and western Europe. The delivery time on the current route is more than 6 weeks, and it is expected to be reduced to 3 weeks via North-South Transport Corridor.