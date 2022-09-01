Central Bank, VISA discuss support for smart village project

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank and VISA have discussed support for the smart village project, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Central Bank's Chairman Taleh Kazimov with VISA's Regional President for the CEMEA Andrew Torre.

"Today, at the meeting with Andrew Torre, @Visa’s Regional President for the CEMEA we discussed current situation of cooperation between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and @Visa, as well as cashless society, FinTech, CBDC, support to Smart village project," Taleh Kazimov wrote on his official Twitter page.

The National Bank of Azerbaijan was formed on February 11, 1992, by a presidential order, and was renamed the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on March 18, 2009. The Central Bank's principal purpose is to preserve price stability within its legal authority, to arrange and ensure the operation of centralized interbank and other unregulated payment systems, and to support the stability of the banking system.