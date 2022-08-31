Azerbaijani, Turkish electronic government portals to be integrated

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Integration of Azerbaijani e-gov and Turkish e-devlet government portals will be presented on September 1, State Agency for Citizens Service and Social Innovations Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev said, Azernews reports per Trend.

He noted that after the integration, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to use the portal upon arrival in Turkiye, if any documents are required, or vice versa if a Turkish citizen staying in Azerbaijan needs any document from the Turkish state.

“This is a very serious step. The presentation of this integration will take place at Teknofest festival on September 1,” he said.

ASAN service

Ulvi Mehdiyev also noted that Azerbaijan’s ASAN service is represented in Turkiye following the official invitation of the country.

He added that at the same time, ASAN service provides public services to Azerbaijanis living in Turkiye through a mobile service center.

“The service is provided for Azerbaijanis abroad for the first time. Thanks to the experience gained, we will continue to provide services to our citizens outside of the country,” he said.

The chairman also mentioned that on the first day of Teknofest, the mobile center has already received about 100 requests, adding that ASAN will work until the end of Teknofest.

The Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival has been held annually in Turkey since 2018 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey, as well as the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation).

Azerbaijan participated in Teknofest for the first time in 2021. In addition, the festival was held in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2022.