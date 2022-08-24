Ambassadors of Nepal, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan visit LCCI

|
By Azernews
By Sabina Mammadli
Azerbaijan, Nepal, and Turkmenistan have conducted all-out discussions on the trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the three countries.
The discussion was held during the visit of Azerbaijani, Nepalese and Turkmen ambassadors Khazar Farhadov, Tapas Adhikari, and Atadjan Movlamov respectively to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on August 22.
Expressing the wish to further improve the trade relations with Pakistan, Farhadov noted that the Lahore Chamber plays a key role in maintaining good economic ties between the two countries.
He said that Pakistan is a strong country and has supported Azerbaijan in times of test.