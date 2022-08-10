Express trains for cargo transportation launched from Belarus to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Belarusian and Russian Railways have launched the transport of goods from Belarus to Azerbaijan by express trains, Azernews reports per Belarus media.

The project was launched within the framework of the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The report says that the project allows to delivery of goods produced in Belarus to Azerbaijan within a week and at competitive rates.

The first three trains loaded timber products from Orsha-Zapadnaya station (Belarus) to the Absheron station (Azerbaijan).

"Today the service for the transportation of goods by rail is the most popular and competitive. It opens up new opportunities for economic entities of the Republic of Belarus to sell products for export," said the report.

According to the message, one of the strategic directions for the Belarusian Railway is the development of export-import transportation of goods of Belarusian enterprises, including to Azerbaijan.

The North-South Transport Corridor was established on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed on September 12, 2000, by Russia, Iran, and India. Azerbaijan became a party to this agreement in 2005. The corridor's goal is to reduce cargo delivery times from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe. Given the current global situation and sanctions, this route and Azerbaijan's role as a transit country have become critical for Russia.

In short, the volume of international freight traffic passing through Azerbaijan is likely to increase significantly in the near future. The country's infrastructure of ready for this. Azerbaijan is now transforming into a regional transportation hub, ensuring that the global economy does not stall.