Azerbaijan, Georgia start joint radio monitoring to regulate TV, radio broadcasting along borders

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The joint radio monitoring between Azerbaijan and Georgia has kicked off activities to regulate TV and radio broadcasting along border areas, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry and the Georgian National Communications Commission, a joint radio monitoring was carried out along the border with the participation of specialists from both sides in order to regulate TV and radio broadcasting, for efficient use of radio frequency resources and prevention of mutual interferences along the border.

Thus, radio monitoring was carried out on July 18-19 in Georgia and July 20-21 in Azerbaijan. In addition, according to the results of the radio monitoring, discussions were held in Ganja on July 22-23 between specialists on the compliance of TV and radio broadcasting with international requirements, bilateral protocols, and coordination of radio frequency channels in the border areas.

As a result of the discussions, the parties decided to take appropriate measures to regulate radio frequencies for TV and radio broadcasting in the border areas, including the introduction of new digital technologies in this area.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.