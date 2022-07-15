Baku, Bishkek discuss organizing mutual business missions

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed the organization of mutual business missions and round-tables, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency with Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed joint activities with the participation of SMBs, information about various projects, and exchange of experience in providing services to entrepreneurs.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.