Lithuania, Azerbaijan to hold Intergovernmental Commission's meeting soon - ambassador

By Trend

The meeting of Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission is planned to be held in autumn 2022, Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas told Trend.

"The prospects of cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan are very good. The official visit of the President of Lithuania to Azerbaijan in May 2022 has boosted the relations. A number of follow-ups are taking place after the visit. The exchange of several visits at the ministerial level is planned during the second half of 2022," Navikas said.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Lithuanian presidents, which was held in Baku on May 18, has proved to be successful in driving bilateral relations between the two countries further.

"The fact that Lithuania’s presidential visit was accompanied by a numerous business delegation shows the interest in boosting bilateral trade with Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani business mission was invited to come to Lithuania in the second half of this year," he added.

As the ambassador noted, Azerbaijan’s role in the global economy will further rocket even though it has already attained many achievements.

"Azerbaijan, being at the crossroad between Asia and Europe, is and will be playing one of the most powerful roles in global trade. We also expect that Azerbaijan’s role of strategic EU energy partner will grow in the future as well as the volumes of gas and oil exported to the EU countries," Navikas added.