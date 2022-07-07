Turkmenistan ready to continue consultations on energy co-op with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkmenistan is ready to continue bilateral consultations on energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during the meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov with the delegation led by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who arrived in Ashgabat on July 6.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of the economic partnership, noting that it is developing consistently and on a systematic basis. They emphasized the importance of increasing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and the diversification of energy supplies to international markets.

The two men underlined that the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the governments on the joint exploration, development, and exploitation of the Dostlug hydrocarbon field in the Caspian Sea in January 2021 was a milestone event in the Turkmen-Azerbaijani energy cooperation.

Additionally, the sides expressed mutual willingness to continue cooperation, taking into account the existing potential.



