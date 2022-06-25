Talks on boosting Azerbaijani gas supplies reaching finish line – EU Commissioner

By Trend

The talks on increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe are reaching the finish line, said the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Trend reports.

“Last we the EU reached agreements on boosting gas deliveries from Israel and Egypt. We have intensified our cooperation with Norway and reaching the finish line in negotiations with Azerbaijan,” she told Estonian Postimees newspaper.

She pointed out that joint gas purchases require unanimity and coordination between member states, and that the work of the European Commission creates the necessary conditions for this.

“The good news is that we had record LNG imports to Europe standing at 12.8 billion cubic meters, the highest monthly figure ever,” said Simson.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe began on December 31, 2020 with the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor comprising of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).