Azerbaijan should use new logistical and production opportunities - BSTDB president

By Trend

One of the main goals for Azerbaijan is the diversification of the economy as creating a competitive economy is a very important task, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Dmitry Pankin said, Trend reports.

Pankin made the statement at the business forum on the role of the BSTDB in supporting Azerbaijan's diversified and innovative economy in a changing world, which is held in Baku as part of the 24th annual meeting of the bank.

According to Pankin, the geopolitical situation in the region today is tense, and the events in Ukraine created difficulties for Azerbaijan in terms of logistics and other issues.

The President of the BSTDB noted that Azerbaijan should use new logistical and production opportunities.

"Azerbaijan is a fairly rich state, but we need additional experience to develop new projects," Pankin said.